Gambia: How Free Is Free Education?

Nine registered political parties in the country signed a memorandum of understanding between them which states how the… Read more »

The orphan came to the Foroyaa office with a widow to request for support for a child moving from grade four to grade five. The mother was asked to go to the school for a bill. She came back empty handed. When the headmaster was called, he said that apart from the 100 dalasi paid by Government, parents are to shoulder the cost of exercise books, uniform and the rest which adds up to almost 1000 dalasi. He said that he could not put that in writing since it is not expenditure coming directly to the school. The Government should investigate how many people are staying out of school because of the growing cost of educating children. The number of parents moving about for sponsorship for their children appears to be increasing and this is a cause for concern.

Copyright © 2017 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.