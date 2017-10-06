Sudan: Four Girls Raped in North Darfur

Tawila — Four girls were raped by gunmen, outside of a camp for displaced people in Tawila locality on Wednesday.

Gunmen attacked the girls of 15 to 18 years old when they were collecting straw in Susuwa near Rwanda camp. They raped them at gunpoint, sheikh of Rwanda camp Omda Mukhtar Bosh reported to Radio Dabanga.

He said that the girls have been transferred "in a bad condition" to the Doctors Without Borders hospital in Tawila. "They are still bedridden," he said on Thursday.

The incident has been reported to the peacekeeping mission Unamid and the police detective in Tawila, Lt. Ibrahim Sayak Ibrahim.