6 October 2017

Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Sudan: Four Girls Raped in North Darfur

Tagged:

Related Topics

Tawila — Four girls were raped by gunmen, outside of a camp for displaced people in Tawila locality on Wednesday.

Gunmen attacked the girls of 15 to 18 years old when they were collecting straw in Susuwa near Rwanda camp. They raped them at gunpoint, sheikh of Rwanda camp Omda Mukhtar Bosh reported to Radio Dabanga.

He said that the girls have been transferred "in a bad condition" to the Doctors Without Borders hospital in Tawila. "They are still bedridden," he said on Thursday.

The incident has been reported to the peacekeeping mission Unamid and the police detective in Tawila, Lt. Ibrahim Sayak Ibrahim.

Sudan

Sudanese President Vows Peace, Stability in Somalia

Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir said on Thursday that his country would exert utmost efforts for peace and stability… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Radio Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.