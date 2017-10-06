Sudan: '18 Wounded Students', Tension in West Kordofan University

En Nahud — Tensions a day after students clashed, causing the wounding of reportedly 18 students, at the Faculty of Education in West Kordofan University in En Nahud resulted in students staying away from class.

A representative of the students told Radio Dabanga that a total of 18 students sustained injuries during the fighting, from bullets or metal bars. The security service arrested three students and has taken them to an unknown destination.

"Yesterday three students were hit with live bullets and taken to El Obeid Hospital in critical medical conditions," he told this station on Thursday. "School activities have been suspended in the university's faculties on Thursday, despite the university administration announcing that the studies continue."

Another student said that the Misseriya Students' Association gave the administration until the end of Thursday to identify those responsible for the shooting that injured the students.

"A limited number of students attended activities in the university's main buildings."

The clashes between students happened against the background of a sit-in organised by students who demand the provision of transportation from the boarding houses to the university to improve. The dorms are located on the outskirts of En Nahud, however, the connecting bus has been out of action for three months and made students walk long distances.

The student pointed out that the university administration had promised to provide for transportation in coordination with the Student Welfare Fund, but has not upheld its promise.

The initial attack on Wednesday targeted the gathering organised by student protesters against the transportation issue and the deteriorating environment in the university. Armed students reportedly led the attack. The police then intervened and broke up the clashes using tear gas.

Condemnation

Yesterday the National Umma Party condemned the incidents at En Nahud University and accused the security apparatus and the armed students, who are supportive of the ruling party in Sudan, of causing the incidents.

The party said in a press statement that the injuries among students occurred "as a result of excessive violence by the security apparatus against student protesters demanding their right to housing and transportation.

"The number of student protests as a result of the deterioration of the universities in Sudan reflects the failure of the regime, [... ] without any interest in the basic services for university students."