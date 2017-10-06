Zimbabwe: Mugabe Is the Cleanest Man Ever On Earth, Says Wife Grace

President Robert Mugabe is the cleanest man ever on earth who sticks to one woman, says his wife Grace.

The First Lady said this at the launch of the Youth Empowerment Bank during which she attacked Vice President Mnangagwa for claiming that he was poisoned.

"President is an independent man I am proud of, the cleanest man ever on earth, the most principle man on earth."

"He is someone who is very disciplined when it comes to women; he is not a Bambazonke type, he keeps to and me alone," said Grace suggesting VP Mnangagwa was a womaniser.

Grace also warned some War Veterans who are moving around threatening ruling party members that if Mnangagwa does not become the next leader they will stage a coup.

"Stop moving around threatening people that if Mnangagwa is not appointed to be the next President we will kill people."

"We must all agree one day when the President has decided that he wants to retire, we must sit down and agree who is going to take over as a party, not to threaten party members; no!"

She added, "We are being threatened day and night that if Mnangagwa is not appointed we will kill you. No, we will not bow down to that pressure, never".

She told Mnangagwa and his supporters that their choice would only lead if she and others would have been arrested and sent to prison.

"You will arrest all of us and send us to prison for you to lead this country and who ever said every Jack and Jill should be a President?"

"And many people went to war to free Zimbabwe, and we want to be free, this is a free Zimbabwe, stop intimidating us," she added.

"President said these people want us to sleep with one eye I am not going to do that, I am going to sleep peacefully because I know someone is watching for me from outside."

The First Lady said even if Mnangagwa and his allies decided to stage a coup no one would recognise them from SADC, African Union to United Nations.

"By saying these statements (threatening a coup) you should be locked up but just that President Mugabe is a lenient person because in other countries you would be languishing in prison."

"You must be grateful that you have a tolerant leader like Mugabe and don't take that for tolerance gone too far."

She added, "You continue to abuse the President; you tell him this story today, tomorrow you tell him another story which is contrary to what you said to him. You think he is a fool?"