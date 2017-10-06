Sudan: Ambulance Driver, Displaced Man Killed in North Darfur

Mellit / Kutum / Kabkabiya / Gireida — Three people were killed in separate incidents in Kutum, Kabkabiya and Mellit in North Darfur, including an ambulance driver.

Armed men shot and killed Bashir Ibrahim Tahir, a displaced man from Fata Borno camp in North Darfur's Kutum locality, on Thursday morning. Tahir was working on a farm east of the camp when the gunmen attacked him and stole his money, property and his donkey.

Kabkabiya

In the grand market of Kabkabiya in North Darfur, a militia member was killed and a policeman sustained injuries in the exchange of gunfire between militiamen and guards of the market.

"Six gunmen, riding three motorcycles, tried to break into a number of shops at the market," a listener in Kabkabiya told this station. "Police guards stopped them and exchanged fire with them." One of the bandits was killed while the others fled the scene.

Mellit

Bandits shot Osman Omar Hassan who was driving an ambulance in Mellit locality on Wednesday evening. He died in his car.

A witness told Radio Dabanga that five gunmen in a Land Cruiser opened fire on an ambulance that carried a sick person from Malha to El Fasher. Hassan was fatally injured.

The attackers were unable to open the ambulance and rob the driver because he secured the vehicle before he died. Sources have not yet been able to clarify what happened to the patient in the ambulance.

Militia attacks

People in Gireida in South Darfur have complained of continuous militia raids on farms and roads, which seem to target women in particular. A witness told Radio Dabanga that the area has witnessed a series of attacks in the past two days, the latest of which was carried out on Wednesday.

Three displaced women from Gireida camp who were out on the fields came under attack by gunmen. The sisters Safia and Fawziya Ahmed Hussein respectively sustained a deep injury in her head and a broken leg, and a broken hand, during the attack. Khadija Omar suffered various injuries.

This week, five militia raids were reported to Radio Dabanga, including the raid on Monday in which three people were shot dead in Fogali area in East Jebel Marra.