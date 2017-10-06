6 October 2017

New Era (Windhoek)

Namibia: President Geingob to Address House of Lords in London

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Parliament of Namibia
President Hage Geingob (file photo).

Windhoek — President Hage Geingob has been invited to deliver remarks at the House of Lords - the upper house of the parliament of the United Kingdom - as part of the BURJ CEO Business Summit on 10 October in London.

"The President is expected to deliver remarks around Brexit at the Upper Chamber of Great Britain's bicameral legislature, the House of Lords," Albertus Aochamub, the president's spokesperson, said late yesterday.

British Prime Minister Theresa May, Sheikha Bodour bin Sultan Al-Qasimi from the royal family of the Emirate of Sharjah and Khalid Mahmood, a British Labour Party politician who has been the member of parliament for Birmingham Perry Barr since 2001 and a shadow minister for Europe, will also address the high level delegation.

President Geingob is the only African leader invited to address the forum, New Era understands.

"On the margins of the event, President Geingob is scheduled to have bilateral meetings with the Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Juma Bin Maktoum Juma Al Maktoum," Aochamub said.

"Furthermore, the President is also expected to meet with the British Prime Minister, Theresa May, whilst in the British capital, London, during the two-day visit."

Geingob will depart for London this Sunday and return on Wednesday next week, 11 October. State House did not announce which government officials, if any, would accompany him on the trip.

Namibia

Ruling Party Nominates Candidates for Elective Congress

Today the politburo of the ruling party Swapo converges in Windhoek to, amongst others, nominate candidates for next… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 New Era. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.