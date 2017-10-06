Somalia: Sudanese President Vows Peace, Stability in Somalia

Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir said on Thursday that his country would exert utmost efforts for peace and stability in Somalia.

"We have conducted comprehensive talks, the ultimate goal of which is to employ Sudan's potentialities to achieve peace, stability, and unity in Somalia," said al-Bashir at a joint press conference after a meeting with his Somali counterpart Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed in the capital Khartoum.

"Our concern has been to restore stability in Somalia which has suffered instability and insecurity," he added.

The meeting focused on the security and economic situations in Somalia, its external relations with neighboring countries, Sudan's contribution to fighting drought in Somalia, and Sudan's role in restoring security and stability there, according to the Sudanese president.

Meanwhile, Somali President Mohamed hailed Sudan's supports to his country.

"Somalia and Sudan have enjoyed historical ties over centuries which are based on brotherhood and blood relations," he said.

On Wednesday, the Somali president leading a high-level delegation, including ministers of foreign affairs, finance, agriculture and youth and sports, arrived in Khartoum for a two-day visit.