Loose forward Sikhumbuzo Notshe will earn his 50th cap for Western Province when he comes off the bench in their Currie Cup encounter against the Golden Lions in Johannesburg on Sunday.

Notshe will become the fourth Western Province player to reach the 50-cap mark this season, with prop Ali Vermaak, loose forward Nizaam Carr and captain Chris van Zyl all having reached the milestone in previous matches.

There are two changes to the backline and two changes to the forward pack for the Currie Cup encounter with the Golden Lions, which kicks off at 14:30 at Ellis Park on Sunday.

Dewaldt Duvenage starts at scrumhalf in place of the injured Jano Vermaak, with Justin Phillips among the replacements, while out wide Ruhan Nel rotates with fellow Sevens speedster Werner Kok on the left wing. Up front, hooker Bongi Mbonambi returns from Springbok duty to play his first game of the season for Western Province and in the loose trio Kobus van Dyk comes in on the flank.Western Province head coach John Dobson said that his team is looking forward to another tough test away from home."We know that this match will be another big challenge up on the Highveld, but the team have embraced it and are determined to throw everything into this effort," he said."Hopefully we can build on what we achieved last week and take some real momentum towards the play-offs with back-to-back away wins." Teams:

Golden Lions

15 Jaco van der Walt, 14 Sylvian Mahuza, 13 Harold Vorster, 12 Rohan Janse van Rensburg, 11 Aphiwe Dyantyi, 10 Ashlon Davids, 9 Marco Jansen van Vuren, 8 Kwagga Smith, 7 Jo Hanko de Villiers, 6 Len Massyn, 5 Marvin Orie, 4 Andries Ferreira, 3 Jacobie Adriaanse, 2 Pieter Jansen, 1 Jacques van Rooyen

Substitutes: 16 Robbie Coetzee, 17 Dylan Smith, 18 Johannes Jonker, 19 Rhyno Herbst, 20 Hacjivah Dayimani, 21 Bradley Thain, 22 Jan-Louis La Grange

Western Province

15 Damian Willemse, 14 Seabelo Senatla, 13 EW Viljoen, 12 Huw Jones, 11 Ruhan Nel, 10 Robert du Preez, 9 Dewaldt Duvenage, 8 Nizaam Carr, 7 Cobus Wiese, 6 Kobus van Dyk, 5 JD Schickerling, 4 Chris van Zyl (captain), 3 Frans van Wyk, 2 Bongi Mbonambi, 1 JC Janse van Rensburg

Substitutes: 16 Ramone Samuels, 17 Caylib Oosthuizen, 18 Jan de Klerk, 19 Sikhumbuzo Notshe, 20 Justin Phillips, 21 Werner Kok, 22 Craig Barry

Source: Sport24