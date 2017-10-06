6 October 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Notshe Set to Raise WP Half-Century

Tagged:

Related Topics

Loose forward Sikhumbuzo Notshe will earn his 50th cap for Western Province when he comes off the bench in their Currie Cup encounter against the Golden Lions in Johannesburg on Sunday.

Notshe will become the fourth Western Province player to reach the 50-cap mark this season, with prop Ali Vermaak, loose forward Nizaam Carr and captain Chris van Zyl all having reached the milestone in previous matches.

There are two changes to the backline and two changes to the forward pack for the Currie Cup encounter with the Golden Lions, which kicks off at 14:30 at Ellis Park on Sunday.

Dewaldt Duvenage starts at scrumhalf in place of the injured Jano Vermaak, with Justin Phillips among the replacements, while out wide Ruhan Nel rotates with fellow Sevens speedster Werner Kok on the left wing. Up front, hooker Bongi Mbonambi returns from Springbok duty to play his first game of the season for Western Province and in the loose trio Kobus van Dyk comes in on the flank.Western Province head coach John Dobson said that his team is looking forward to another tough test away from home."We know that this match will be another big challenge up on the Highveld, but the team have embraced it and are determined to throw everything into this effort," he said."Hopefully we can build on what we achieved last week and take some real momentum towards the play-offs with back-to-back away wins." Teams:

Golden Lions

15 Jaco van der Walt, 14 Sylvian Mahuza, 13 Harold Vorster, 12 Rohan Janse van Rensburg, 11 Aphiwe Dyantyi, 10 Ashlon Davids, 9 Marco Jansen van Vuren, 8 Kwagga Smith, 7 Jo Hanko de Villiers, 6 Len Massyn, 5 Marvin Orie, 4 Andries Ferreira, 3 Jacobie Adriaanse, 2 Pieter Jansen, 1 Jacques van Rooyen

Substitutes: 16 Robbie Coetzee, 17 Dylan Smith, 18 Johannes Jonker, 19 Rhyno Herbst, 20 Hacjivah Dayimani, 21 Bradley Thain, 22 Jan-Louis La Grange

Western Province

15 Damian Willemse, 14 Seabelo Senatla, 13 EW Viljoen, 12 Huw Jones, 11 Ruhan Nel, 10 Robert du Preez, 9 Dewaldt Duvenage, 8 Nizaam Carr, 7 Cobus Wiese, 6 Kobus van Dyk, 5 JD Schickerling, 4 Chris van Zyl (captain), 3 Frans van Wyk, 2 Bongi Mbonambi, 1 JC Janse van Rensburg

Substitutes: 16 Ramone Samuels, 17 Caylib Oosthuizen, 18 Jan de Klerk, 19 Sikhumbuzo Notshe, 20 Justin Phillips, 21 Werner Kok, 22 Craig Barry

Source: Sport24

South Africa

Zimbabwean Embassy Withdraws From Grace Mugabe Case

In a surprising twist in the matter involving Zimbabwean first lady Grace Mugabe, the country's embassy has decided to… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.