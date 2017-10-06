Mauritius: New Cancer Centre to Be Constructed in Vacoas, Announces Minister Husnoo

press release

The Ministry of Health and Quality of Life will proceed with the construction of a new state-of-the-art cancer centre in Vacoas with the collaboration of the Hospital Service Consultancy Corporation (HSCC) Limited from India. Under mutual government agreement between India and Mauritius, the HSCC will assist the Ministry of Health and Quality of Life as consultant. The construction of the new cancer centre is expected to start early in 2018 and will be completed in about 15 months.

This announcement was made by the Minister of Health and Quality of Life, Dr Anwar Husnoo, yesterday during the launching ceremony of a Cancer Screening Caravan by the NGO Link to Life, in collaboration with CIM Group. The Minister of Social Integration and Economic Empowerment, Mr Alain Wong, the Minister of Youth and Sports, Mr Stephan Toussaint, the Minister of Gender Equality, Child Development and Family Welfare, Mrs Fazila Jeewa-Daureeawoo, and other personalities were also present on this occasion.

In his address, Minister Husnoo highlighted that October has been designated as the breast cancer awareness month and commended Link to Life and CIM Group for the laudable initiative of offering cancer screening to the population as it was the appropriate time to launch this caravan. This initiative, he underscored, is important as it will encourage people to come forward for screening as early diagnosis may not only save life, but also ease much pain and suffering. He also stated that cancer is the third cause of death in Mauritius, after diabetes and cardiovascular disease.

He pointed out that his Ministry welcomes programmes which supplement the work being done by his Ministry for timely screening and sensitisation of the population on cancer, its risk factors and measures that can be taken to prevent it. The caravan, equipped with ultrasound machines, will therefore add to the Ministry's efforts in raising awareness and providing necessary facilities to members of the public, especially in vulnerable areas, he emphasised.

Furthermore, he added that the screening campaign organised by Link to Life and CIM Group is proof of the commitment of NGOs and the private sector to deal with major health issues.