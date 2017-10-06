Mauritius: Validation Workshop to Elaborate Fire Code for Mauritius

press release

The elaboration of a Fire Code for Mauritius to establish appropriate measures to be incorporated in buildings by contractors and developers has become a crucial factor in mitigating fire risks and improving the safety and well-being of citizens. It is the foremost duty of each and every one to adopt a fire safety culture.

This statement was made yesterday by the Minister of Public Infrastructure and Land Transport, Mr Nandcoomar Bodha, at the launching of a validation workshop on Mauritius Fire Code, in presence of the Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Human Rights and Institutional Reforms, Mr Maneesh Gobin and the Minister of Local Government and Outer Islands, Mr Purmanund Jhugroo as well as other eminent personalities. He was addressing key public and private stakeholders regarding fire safety precautionary measures in the construction and commissioning of buildings.

Mr Bodha emphasised on the importance of a Fire Code which is convenient and comprehensive for technicians, engineers and architects to implement the standards and norms in matters of safety against fire in relation to high rise buildings. The Mauritius Fire and Rescue Service, he underlined, is bringing significant changes in view of reducing fire incidences and this can be facilitated with the implementation of a Fire Code.

The Minister underscored that all buildings need to have a fire certificate or fire clearance to ensure safety and prevention of any fire outbreak. On this score, he called for controlled measures on the part of local authorities to ascertain that all buildings conform to fire protection regulations.

He urged participants to benefit from this workshop and to extend their assistance in elaborating this Fire Code thereby ensuring that the buildings and structures in the country are safer.

For his part, Minister Maneesh Gobin, highlighted that a proper framework should be elaborated and that buildings should be well-equipped to contain the destructive forces of fire. Infrastructural projects are essential for the development of a country but the safety of citizens is equally important, he added.

In his speech, Minister Purmanund Jhugroo, pointed out that the validation of a Fire Code will facilitate professionals in the construction sector for reliability testing and commissioning of buildings taking into account the regulations of fire safety.

The workshop

The objectives of the workshop was to assist fire services personnel in defining and validating a Fire Code which is adapted to the Mauritian context and help identify risk management strategies, recommendations and action plan.

The workshop focused on: design requirements of buildings; structural fire precautions and passive fire protection; fire detection, alarm and suppression systems amongst others.

The resource persons from Singapore were namely Mr Christopher Eng-Kiong Tan, Mr Randy Tan Eu Seng and Captain Muhammad Izwan Bin Ibrahim.