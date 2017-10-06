Mauritius: Commonwealth Climate Finance Hub Work Session Examines Progress Report

press release

A working session on the Commonwealth Climate Finance Access Hub (CFAH/Hub), aimed at giving an overview of the support mechanism of the CFAH as well as a progress report of the organisation's achievements since its setting up last year in Mauritius, was held yesterday at the Commonwealth Climate Finance Hub Office, Sterling House, Port Louis.

The session was chaired by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Regional Integration and International Trade, Mr Seetanah Lutchmeenaraidoo, and saw the participation of the British High Commissioner to Mauritius, Mr Keith Allan, and the Australian High Commissioner, Ms Jenny Dee. The General Manager, CFAH, Mr Bilal Anwar made a presentation of the Hub, challenges faced, project proposals and upcoming events.

In a statement, Minister Lutchmeenaraidoo underscored that the CFAH may seem complex to understand but has an important responsibility in helping regions on climate change issues. Climate change is a reality that is affecting the world and is creating unpredictable disasters and therefore, we have to go through a preparatory process especially Mauritius, he emphasised.

The Commonwealth, recalled the Minister, brings together several small Island States which are extremely vulnerable to the climate change phenomenon, and yesterday's working session was held to examine how the Hub can help Commonwealth Member States face the impact of climate change on a daily basis. According to him, if climate change affects food production it will in turn affect public health and food self-sufficiency. We are collaborating together to ensure that climate change does not become a planetary disaster, he added.

For her part, High Commissioner Dee, expressed the Australian Government's satisfaction in supporting financially the establishment of the Hub and Mauritius hosting the organisation as well as the progress being made. It is excellent that there are seven national advisors deployed around the world, she said. We are looking forward to more placements and more importantly the work they are doing on proposals and providing opportunities for greater financing for these climate-challenged countries and to build their resilience particularly the Small Island Developing States and the challenges in the Least Developing countries, Ms Dee emphasised.

In his statement, High Commissioner Allan spoke of the British Government's support to the CFAH and the Hub's team positive start. We are also very keen as the Commonwealth to do what we can to support and are looking towards the Commonwealth Summit in London next April with the objective to renew and revitalise the Commonwealth and make it more relevant, he highlighted.

About The Hub

The Hub is the Commonwealth's response to the ongoing and future threats of climate change to its member countries. It aims at helping small and vulnerable countries access international sources of climate finance to meet their priority adaptation and mitigation needs and realise their sustainable development goals.

The central Hub, based in the Republic of Mauritius, receives and manages requests for capacity and technical assistance to secure climate finance. It executes these through a network of long-term national and regional advisers. Linked to these advisers is access to: a Knowledge Network and a Technical Support Mechanism to enable peer-to-peer exchanges and consultancies.

All communities and people of Commonwealth member countries are potential beneficiaries of the support services of the Hub. The vulnerability of small states and least developed countries to the ongoing and future adverse impacts of climate change demands that these countries are given priority for support that enhances capacity and enables them to implement climate related projects.