6 October 2017

Zimbabwe Independent (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Mining Sector Opaque - Chinamasa

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: The Herald
Diamonds (file photo).
By Tinashe Kairiza

Finance minister Patrick Chinamasa has hit out at mining companies in Zimbabwe, accusing them of prejudicing the country of significant income in unpaid taxes amid widespread opaqueness shrouding the sector.

The Zimbabwe Independent, over the years, has extensively carried out ground breaking expose in the sector, particularly focusing on the Chiadzwa diamonds, revealing how the country is being pillaged of potential revenue by state actors involved in misty mining projects.

Notably, the shady involvement of the army and the security agency in Chiadzwa following the discovery of a lucrative alluvial diamond find, has been cited by commentators as potentially robbing off the country of significant revenue that can be channelled towards other priority development areas.

Speaking at the Media Mining Awards held at a local hotel last week, Chinamasa raised concerns that the country's top mining companies could be concealing their actual production levels to evade paying tax.

He said a consultant who had been assigned to compile a fact file on the country's mining industry concluded that the sector was "the most opaque in the world."

"We once engaged a consultant to come up with a mining manual and he said that the task was difficult because the sector is opaque," Chinamasa said. "As government, we want our fair share of taxes."

Citing the example of Norway, Chinamasa accused local mining firms of concealing their actual production levels to dodge paying taxes and royalties to government.

"In order to fix appropriate tax levels Norway has developed a system where everything is transmitted to the government on a daily basis," he said.

During the inclusive government era, the then finance minister Tendai Biti persistently accused diamond mining firms in Chiadzwa for deliberately avoiding to remit taxes and royalties to treasury.

Last year, President Robert Mugabe revealed that mining firms operating in Chiadzwa had declared less than US$2 billion to Treasury despite earning a staggering US$15 billion in revenue. Experts, however, have disputed the figure given by Mugabe as earnings in diamond revenue.

Several reports have detailed the looting of Zimbabwe's diamonds especially at Chiadzwa.

One such report, titled Reap What You Sow: Greed and Corruption in Zimbabwe Marange Diamond Fields, produced in November 2012 by the Toronto-based pressure group Partnership Africa Canada says diamonds worth US$2 billion were looted since 2008.

Zimbabwe

Audit Exposes Road Authority's Financial Rot

An internal forensic audit on the operations of the Zimbabwe National Road Administration (Zinara) has exposed massive… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Zimbabwe Independent. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.