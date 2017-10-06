Botswana: Khama Appoints Vision 2036 Members

Gaborone — President Lt Gen. Dr Seretse Khama Ian Khama has appointed Vision 2036 Council members.

The vision council will be chaired by Mr Neo Moroka while Mr Alfred Tsheboeng has been appointed deputy chairperson.

Other council members include Mr Balisi Bonyongo, Professor Keitseope Nthomang, Dr Lemogang Kwape, Ms Segametsi Moatlhaping, Lt Gen. Tebogo Masire, Ms Daphne Briscoe and Ms Gogontlejang Phaladi.

President Khama has also appointed Dr Theophilus Mooko and Ms Kebonye Moepeng have as ex-officio members.

A press release from Permanent Secretary to the President and Secretary to Cabinet, Mr Carter Morupisi indicates that President Khama will serve as the Vision 2036 champion.

It says the approved mandate of the Vision 2036 Council is to provide direction and leadership to ensure the destination of Vision 2036 remains in clear view of all stakeholders, promote continuous stakeholder engagement to ensure ownership and support by all.

According to the release, the mandate is also to promote a "whole of nation" integrated approach to popularisation of the Vision, coordinate stakeholder feedback by promoting consultation between government and Non-Government institutions for effective policy implementation.

It further states that the Council will also ensure that evaluation of the implementation of Vision 2036 is carried out in time and facilitate adjustments for greater effectiveness.

Source : BOPA