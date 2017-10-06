Botswana: Dr Lim Kok Wing Pays Courtesy Call On Masisi

Gaborone — Founder and President of Limkokwing University of Creative Technology Professor Tan Sri Dato' Sri Paduka Dr Lim Kok Wing paid a courtesy call to acting President, Mr Mokgweetsi Masisi yesterday.
According to Limkokwing University spokesperson, Ms Mercy Thebe, Dr Lim Kok Wing shall be in the country for graduation of class of 2017 and has invited Mr Masisi to be the guest of honor at the graduation ceremony which would be held today.
Ms Thebe said Dr Lim Kok Wing who is also Malaysia Prime Minister Special envoy to the SADC countries shall hold discussions on Education and youth matters with relevant authorities. She said he will be in the country for the next five days.
Source : BOPA