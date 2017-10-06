Botswana: Dr Lim Kok Wing Pays Courtesy Call On Masisi

President Ian Khama's government has taken umbrage at President Robert Mugabe's snide remarks about the Botswana leader… Read more »

Ms Thebe said Dr Lim Kok Wing who is also Malaysia Prime Minister Special envoy to the SADC countries shall hold discussions on Education and youth matters with relevant authorities. She said he will be in the country for the next five days.

According to Limkokwing University spokesperson, Ms Mercy Thebe, Dr Lim Kok Wing shall be in the country for graduation of class of 2017 and has invited Mr Masisi to be the guest of honor at the graduation ceremony which would be held today.

