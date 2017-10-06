Gaborone — Before the end of tomorrow, members of the Botswana National Olympic Committee (BNOC) will have ushered in a new board that would lead the organization until 2020.

Twenty-six out of the 34 BNOC members will each cast one vote for the positions of president, senior vice president, first and second vice presidents and three votes each for the three additional member positions.

The voting members are those representing sports on the Olympic and/or Commonwealth Games programmes.

In addition to the 24 National federations, the Athletes Commission will have one vote each.

However there is uncertainty on whether or not outdoing board members will be allowed to vote during the election.

While previously outgoing board members voted, Botswana Netball Association (BONA) has filed a motion that seeks to stop the practice, labelling it counter good governance.

Should the BONA motion succeed, then there will only be a total of 27 votes. If the motion is to fail, then there will be an additional seven votes by outgoing board members taking the total number of votes to 34.

Those in support of the netball motion are saying it is shameful for outgoing board members of the BNOC to want to benefit from a practice that they themselves know is wrong.

While some affiliates are of the view that should outgoing board members want to vote on Saturday, they would know that they lack integrity and therefore should not be entrusted with the leadership of the BNOC.

A simple majority is needed for the positions of president and the three vice presidents for one to be declared a winner.

Therefore, if outgoing board members are voting then the magic number to win is 14. In case outgoing board members are voting and they all vote, then the magic number becomes 18.

In case for any of the above position no candidate attains the magic number, then the candidate with the lowest votes is dropped and the remaining go to a second round.

The process is repeated until the magic number is reached.

As for the three additional board members, each voter is allowed to tick a maximum of three people.

At the end of the voting, votes are tallied and those with the highest numbers will be declared winners.

Contacted for their readiness for the elections, the BNOC, chief executive officer, Tuelo Serufho said they were ready for the election as preparations have gone well.

"Remember that Saturday is an Annual General Assembly like any other in the past.

The only difference between this one and those of the last three years is that besides the regular business, we will also have election of the board and other BNOC structures as well as appointment of auditors on the agenda," he said.

Regarding the conduct of elections, Serufho stated that the process will be facilitated by an independent structure known as the Nomination and Election Committee.

He said the committee was made up of Bob Lekan, Ana Marques, Lesego Muzila, Robert Maabong and Marx Nthusang.

"The election will be conducted through secret ballot and the BNOC external auditors PWC will be present to ensure procedure is followed," he said.

Meanwhile the position of BNIOC president has pitted against each other Tebogo Lebotse -Sebego who is the current Botswana Netball Association president, the current BNOC senior vice president, Botsang Tshenyego,

Botswana Volleyball Federation (BVF) president Daniel Molaodi, former national team athlete France Mabiletsa, and former Botswana Football Association, general secretary Ookeditse Malesu.

For the position of senior vice president there is Moses Bantsi, Naledi Dikgomo-Goulden and Tshepo Sitale.

Keenese Katisenge, Moses Moruisi and Rampa Mosweu will battle it out for the first vice president position.

A fierce competition is also expected for the second vice president position which is competed for by Anastacia Makwa, Bernadette Moruti and Tshiamo Rantao.

For the additional members there is Yarona Sharp, Tebo Segaise, Michael Moroka, Irene Ntelamo, Grace Gaolaolwe, Dr Lesego Sikele, Derrick Musa, and Boikobo Gaolebalwe.

Source : BOPA