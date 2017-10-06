TNM Super League ttitle hopefuls Nyasa Big Bullets has expressed confidence that they will collect maximum points over Blantyre United on Saturday at Chilomoni Stadium despite the absence of their three key players who have travelled with Malawi to Tanzania where Flames is expected to face the Taifa Stars on the same date in an international friendly.

Bullets has contributed three players to the Flames squad namely Miracle Gabeya, Yamikani Fodya and their captain John Lanjesi.

But in an interview with Nyasa Times, Bullets General Secretary Albert Chigoga said they are not worried with the absence of the players because they have a very deep squad with good quality players which will make their replacement very easy.

Chigoga said instead geting worried he is excited that his players are getting internation exposure which will also help the team to do well in local competitions.

"We'll miss them since they are our players but their absence can not make us to lose with Blantyre United. We've got enough players which we signed in our team and we always beleive in every player who is in our camp so I have hope that come Saturday we'll become victors no matter what and I have no doubt about this," said Chigoga.

In their first meeting in the super league first round match Bullets beat United 2 nil with goals from Bright Munthali and veteran winger Fischer Kandowe.

Bullets will also miss the service of their number one goalkeeper Ernest Kakhobwe who got injured three weeks ago.