Malawi Islamic Commission Demand Inquiry 'Blood Sucking' Crisis, Bemoans Political Violence

Islamic Commission for Justice and Freedom (ICJF) has called on government to investigate the current blood sucking rumours that have created tension in some districts in the southern part of the country, before dismissing the rumours entirely.

About six people have been killed in Mulanje district and Nsanje while several others have been injured and their houses and property rooted by angry communities in the districts of Thyolo, Chiradzulu and Phalombe on claims that they were conniving with the alleged blood suckers.

ICJF has also made its voice known on political violence that recently happened in Nsanje and Rumphi districts.

"We are calling on government to make a follow up on blood sucking allegations in Mulanje, Thyolo and Phalombe before refuting the rumors entirely," Chief Commissioner for ICJF, Shaibu Abdulrahaman Ajassie told journalists during a media briefing on Thursday.

"We are also condemning violence recently happened in Nsanje Lalanje we heading for the by-elections expected to take place on 17thOctober."

Ajassie also dismissed allegation by some quarters of the society that the institution is being funded by opposition political parties.

According to reports by some local media institutions, ICJF is alleged to have received some cash donations from opposition parties to sensitize the public to vote for opposition party presidential candidates during the 2019 elections as well as Parliamentarians and councilors during the October 17th By-elections.

He said his organization is a non-governmental organization that is run with self motivated persons who have passion to improve the living standards of vulnerable people through capacity building trainings, sensitization meetings and dialogue In line with one of the objectives of the organization which promotes unity among the citizens of the country.

"Our organization takes strong stand in supporting government of the day for betterment of the country, and this is regardless of which party is in government. We, therefore Refute the rumors of opposition funding us.

"Our support comes from AQSA and Pacific Group of companies and we ask those politicizing our activities to stop and if they have evidence, we challenge them to bring it forward. What is happening is cheap and useless."

The Muslim Association of Malawi (MAM)recently bemoaned the tendency by some Muslim politicians who are using Islam for their political gains.

Secretary General for MAM Alhaj Twaibu Lawe said it is impossible for all Muslims to belong to one political party therefore nobody should claim that all Muslims are behind him because he is a Muslim.

"There two things that Muslims in Malawi are supposed to be careful of but the biggest of all is the issue of Shiasim. Shiasim is dangerous and should not be accommodated in Malawi. Second thing is that it seems other people are failing to separate the issues of politics and religion. They forget that it is not possible for all Muslims or all sheikhs to belong to one political party because we have so many political parties where we also have many Muslim leaders. Therefore, for someone to come open and claim that all Muslims or all sheikhs are behind him or belong to one political party is not true and it is impossible. We are in multiparty dispensation where everyone has the right to join a party of his or her choice,' he said.

Lawe therefore urged Muslims not to mix politics with anything that is contradictory to the teachings of Islam.