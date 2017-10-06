The ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Secretary General Greselder Jeffrey Wa Jeffrey and the parliamentary candidate for October 17 by-elctions, Dr Reuben Ngwenya have y handed over a maize mill to Lilongwe Area 23 residents.

Speaking during the handover campaign meeting, Wa Jeffrey said the maizemill has been donated to people as one way of alleviating challenges which women face whenever going long distances to mill their maize.

Wa Jeffrey said everyone regardless of which party they belong should be able to come and mill free of charge.

She told the people who came to witness the function, that Ngwenya is a development oriented man very suitable to run the constituency.

"As am talking to you Ngwenya has already started initiating different development projects while others will start when they will be in Parliament," she said.

Ngwenya also gave a brief speech where he promised to transform Area 23 beyond reasonable doubts under the leadership of Professor Peter Mutharika.

He will face MCP's Ulemu Msungama in the by-electioms.

Malawi Electoral Commission will hold by-elections in Lilongwe Msozi North, Lilongwe South East and NsanjeLalanje constituencies and in three local government wards of Mayani North in Dedza North Constituency, Mtsiriza Ward in Lilongwe City West Constituency and NdirandeMakata Ward in Blantyre Malabada Constituency.