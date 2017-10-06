6 October 2017

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi: 7 Thyolo Men in Court Oct 13 for Damaging Chaponda's Property Over 'Blood Sucking' Syndicate

By Sungani Kamwendo -Mana

Seven men are on remand at Thyolo Prison in connection with a blood sucking fracas where some irate villagers invaded and ransacked the house of Olendo Chaponda, nephew to Dr. George Chaponda Member of Parliament for Mulanje South West and destroyed some property in the process.

The seven are: Willy Madeya 35, from Lolo village in Sub Traditional Authority (TA) Nanseta in Thyolo, Cornelias Matchine 35, from Kulurira village in TA Nthiramanja in Mulanje, Innocent Nakukuta 29 from Kaliche Tumbukani 29, Paul Katendema 47, Chiyanjano Bonongwe 20 and Patrick Kongola all from Nthiramanja village, TA Nthiramanja in Mulanje.

Thyolo Police Station Officer Superintendent Bostons Amanzi said on October 3, 2017, some irate community members surrounding Lolo and Kulurira villages invaded the house of Chaponda and allegedly accused him of keeping and accommodating some blood suckers.

He said while outside Chaponda's house, the villagers engaged in a fight with a watchman forcing him to open the gates so that they could have access to enter into the premises.

"Fortunately, while the people were busy engaging with the guard who by then was denying them entry, Luchenza police arrived at the house and managed to disburse the villagers using teargas," Amanzi explained.

The Station Officer pointed out that instead of going to their respective places, the community members invaded Chaponda's maize mill which is situated at Mzinga farm and stole an Electricity Supply Commission of Malawi (ESCOM) meter including the main switch and some bags of maize that were inside the mill.

He added that the next morning (Sunday), the police managed to arrest the seven men in connection to the fracas.

Meanwhile, the men are on court remand and will appear in court on October 13,2017.

