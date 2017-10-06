Malawi Teachers Salaries Delayed Again

Malawi government will once again delay paying the salaries of teachers in public primary and secondary schools this month which is attributed to bureaucracy in the State machinery.

The delays are likely to spark further discontent among the teachers employees who are already battling to cope with the increasing cost of living as they are the lowest paid in the public service.

Earlier this year trachers staged a strike over late pay, after going for weeks without income.

According to Teachers Union Malawi (TUM) general secretary Charles Kumchenga, the Ministrty of Education, Science and Technology owes teachers salary arrears amounting to about K1.7 billion from 2010.

Among the affected districts for delayed pay are Lilongwe, Rumphi, Mwanza, Karonga, NkhataBay, Blantyre, Mulanje, Nkhotakota, Phalombe and Mzimba.