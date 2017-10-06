Malawi's flasghip TNM Super League defending champions, Kamuzu Barracks have relinquished their hopes of defending the league following their poor performance.

The capital city based soldiers became the first military team in the history of the country's elite league to lift the prestigious crown last season after finishing top of the race with 60 points.

Kamuzu Barracks Assistant Coach, Ted Kalinda, said 'no miracle' could help them to turn the tables around right now.

"Looking at the difference in the points between Mighty Be Forward Wanderers which is currently on the top of the league and us, there is a big gap and it is very difficult to overcome and defend the league title. I should be frank and say we could not defend the title," he confessed.

Kalinda said their focus is to win the Foundation for Irrigation and Sustainable Development (FISD) Challenge Cup title having failed to fulfill the same dream last year after Be Forward Wanderers beat them in the finals.

"Our focus now would be shifting to the FISD Challenge Cup now that we have qualified for the round of 16. We want to win this cup this year," he wished.

Kamzuz Barracks will on Sunday play against fellow men in uniform, fifth placed, Moyale Barracks at Mzuzu satdium in the TNM Super League.

According to the current TNM Super League standings, Kamuzu Barracks remains with 11 games and on position 10 with 22 points while Mighty Be Forward is leading with 44 points from 18 games.

Silver Strikers are second with 39points and Nyasa Big Bullets is third with 38 points from 19 games.