South Africa: President Jacob Zuma Condemns Ruthless Killing of Women

press release

President Jacob Zuma has strongly condemned the ruthless killing of eight women in Embangweni Village near Greytown in KwaZulu-Natal on Tuesday, 03 October 2017.

"Such outrageous and inhuman action against defenceless women is a gross violation of the right to human life as enshrined in the Constitution. I am deeply dismayed by this heartless and inexplicable cruelty," said President Zuma.

The President wishes to extend his deepest and sincere condolences to the families and relatives of the victims and wishes the injured a speedy recovery.

The President reiterated that violence against women had been declared a priority crime by government. "Many perpetrators are being caught and are given long jail terms because of the cooperation of the public by coming forward with information. We appeal to the community to help the police with information so that those responsible can be found and face the law," said President Zuma.

He added that "all forms of violence against women, children and the elderly should never be tolerated in our society."

President Zuma has urged the law enforcement agencies to work around the clock to ensure that those responsible for the criminal act are brought to justice and made to face the full might of the law.

Issued by: The Presidency