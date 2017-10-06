5 October 2017

Government of South Africa (Pretoria)

South Africa: President Jacob Zuma Condemns Ruthless Killing of Women

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

President Jacob Zuma has strongly condemned the ruthless killing of eight women in Embangweni Village near Greytown in KwaZulu-Natal on Tuesday, 03 October 2017.

"Such outrageous and inhuman action against defenceless women is a gross violation of the right to human life as enshrined in the Constitution. I am deeply dismayed by this heartless and inexplicable cruelty," said President Zuma.

The President wishes to extend his deepest and sincere condolences to the families and relatives of the victims and wishes the injured a speedy recovery.

The President reiterated that violence against women had been declared a priority crime by government. "Many perpetrators are being caught and are given long jail terms because of the cooperation of the public by coming forward with information. We appeal to the community to help the police with information so that those responsible can be found and face the law," said President Zuma.

He added that "all forms of violence against women, children and the elderly should never be tolerated in our society."

President Zuma has urged the law enforcement agencies to work around the clock to ensure that those responsible for the criminal act are brought to justice and made to face the full might of the law.

Issued by: The Presidency

South Africa

DA to Elect New Western Cape Leaders Amid Party Tensions

Two candidates will go into the DA's Western Cape congress this weekend looking to convince party delegates that they… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Government of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.