South Africa: Water and Sanitation Calls for Responsible Use of Water in Gauteng

IVRS continues to fall to lower levels week on week

The Integrated Vaal River System (IVRS) slightly declined to 75.0% this week, recording a fall of 0.5% from 75.5% last week. This shows that the system is continuing to decline week on week.

IVRS is supplying 14 dams, making it the mainstay of economic activities in Gauteng and critical to the proper function of major industries such as Sasol and Eskom.

The Vaal Dam decreased by 0.8% to 84.8.5% this week from 85.6% last week. Compared to preceding year during the same period, the dam was at a lowly 29.4%, raising concerns for water supply in the economic hub of the country.

This week, the Katse Dam went up from 27.1% to 27.5% last week, recording an increase of 0.4%. The dam during the corresponding period, was at 42.1%.

Bloemhof went down by a mere 0.1% this week, currently hovering at 90.2%. Last week the dam was sitting at 91.3%. In the previous year during the same period the dam was well below the neutral 50% mark at 19.3%.

On an increase this week is the Grootdraai Dam which is now at 76.5%. Last week the dam was at 77.0%, making an increase of 0.5%. Last year at the same time it hovered at 69.0%.

The Sterkfontein Dam, which is situated in the Free State, slightly went up this week by 0.1% and is currently at 93.1%. Last week the dam was at 93.0% and last year during the corresponding period it was at 90.4%. The Sterkfontein was used to replenish the Vaal Dam last year when it the latter dam was at critical levels.

As chances of rain remain lesser and the recent rainfalls having not made any significant impact, the Department of Water and Sanitation is calling for responsible use of water.

The saving of water is even more important considering that Gauteng is tapping on dams located in other provinces for its water. Therefore consumers are urged to spare a thought by using water resources sparingly.

