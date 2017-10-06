South Africa: Water and Sanitation On Dam Levels in Kwazulu-Natal

press release

KZN dams' levels show little improvements

KwaZulu-Natal is still trying to recover from the hard-hitting drought that has inflicted the province over the past five years.

Some dams' levels across the province have been showing signs of improvement compared to this time last year however, some of the dams continue to show signs of decline.

The Umgeni System which is serving five dams within eThekwini and Msunduzi in Pietermaritzburg has been showing signs of decrease from 54,5% to 53,7% in the same period last year. Midmar Dam is at 70.5% from last week of 70.7%; Nagle Dam is at 62.7% from 63.5% last week; Inanda Dam is at 57.8% from 58.2 of last week and Hazelmere Dam within Mdloti System is sitting at 98.0% from 63.4% around this time last year.

Goedertrow Dam is currently at 31.7% compared to 17.3% at this time last year. Klipfontein Dam is at 45.2% compared to 10.2% at this time last year. Hluhluwe Dam is sitting at 61.8% compared to17.1% from last year.

In terms of the 24 month standard precipitation index, the drought remains classified as severe to extreme in most parts of the province. Some areas of the South Coast have received good rainfall and systems have recovered and the drought classification has been downgraded to moderate/mild.

In Pietermaritzburg' Durban' Northern KwaZulu-Natal and the South Coast water restrictions remain in place to save water that is available. Community members and business are advised to use water sparingly and reduce water usage by 15%.

Issued by: Department of Water and Sanitation