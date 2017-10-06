South Africa: Minister Nomvula Mokonyane On War On Leaks Programme

press release

Minister Mokonyane says War on Leaks to become permanent programme

The Minister of Water and Sanitation (DWS), Ms Nomvula Mokonyane, said on Wednesday, 04 October 2017, that the War on Leaks Programme was to be elevated to become one of the department's anchor programmes to continue to curb water losses.

Minister Mokonyane told the members of the Portfolio Committee on Water and Sanitation that the department would provide details as to the costs that were spent on the programme and its impact in curtailing the impact of water losses.

Minister Mokonyane, who led a delegation that included the Acting Director-General, Mr Sifiso Mkhize, was responding to questions during the DWS briefing on financial statements and the annual report.

The members of the committee took issue with the War on Leaks programme not appearing in the department's Annual Performance Plan (APP), contending that the programme should have been part of the APP in line with financial prescripts to allow for transparency and accountability.

She said the War on Leaks was a necessary intervention that was necessitated by the calamitous drought which gripped the country. Before implementing the programme, the country lost about R7 billion worth of water to leakages and burst pipes.

The programme, which is currently training an additional 7 000 youths as plumbers, artisans and water agents, has imparted skills to 3 000 youths in its first phase. A total of 15 000 youths would have been trained by 2020.

"The War on Leaks programme does not form part of core business of the department. This is an intervention programme that had to be undertaken as part of the drought relief activities. The department will demonstrate why it now intends making the intervention part of its permanent departmental programmes," said Minister Mokonyane.

Issued by: Department of Water and Sanitation