Namibia: Works to Advertise 74 Engineering Posts

SEVENTY-FOUR engineering positions will be advertised by the works ministry next week, said works permanent secretary Willem Goeiemann yesterday.

"The positions have been made available and will be advertised sometime next week," Goeiemann told The Namibian.

The decision to advertise the positions follows public outcry over the ministry's move earlier this year to seek exemption from accreditation for 29 Zimbabwean experts (11 architects and 18 quantity surveyors) under a bilateral agreement between the two countries.

The Namibia-Zimbabwe memorandum of understanding was signed in 2012, and 85 Zimbabwean engineers and other experts were to come and work on capital projects in Namibia for five years, and in the process transfer skills to Namibian understudies.

Goeiemann said 22 of the Zimbabwean experts would remain in Namibia until 2019 to fulfil the terms of their five-year contracts, while the contracts of 57 Zimbabwean experts end in December. Of those, 39 can reapply for their positions, while 18 would not be allowed back following negative assessments.

The Zimbabwean engineers have been given three months notice to allow them enough time to prepare to leave.