SKW were crowned champions in both the National A and B Leagues as the Bank Windhoek Fistball league concluded in Swakopmund over the weekend.

The last three league matches in the National A League kicked off the match day in typical cold Swakopmund weather just before the finals.

CFC 2 were prepared on the day as they showcased their best performance of the season in both their encounters against their club mates CFC 1 and record champions SKW 1. CFC 2 came very close to winning a set but were denied by the finalists.

CFC 1 started a bit better in the finals, but could not hold their lead due to self-inflicted unforced errors and as a result, SKW 1 won the first set. In the second set, the title defendants faded entirely and SKW defeated CFC 1 capitalising on the weak services from Cohen 1.

In the third set, CFC recovered and they quickly took a 4-0 lead. However, this did not last long, as unforced errors once again diminished their lead, but they managed to hold on to win the set.

In the fourth set, SKW picked up its game and attacked mercilessly, to win the set, but CFC recovered well to win the next set and take a 3-2 lead.

At this stage both teams started showing signs of exhaustion and the attacks from both teams lacked power. In the end, SKW managed to outplay Cohen 1 to win the match 4-2 and claim back the title.

National B League

In the National B League, SFC and DTS battled it out in the semifinals. DTS started better, scoring quickly and won the set. This was followed by two long sets, which could not be more nail-biting for the spectators, with SFC winning both 14-12. DTS went close to winning the next two sets that followed, but were eventually beaten 4-1 by SFC who progressed to the final.

In the match for third place between CFC 3 and SFC, it was once again a tight affair, with both teams fighting till the end. In the end Cohen 3, sneaked the bronze medal with a 4-3 victory.

The final between defending champions SKW 2 and the coastal fistballers was rather unspectacular, as SKW 2 won a one sided match 4-0.

The match between the youngsters from SFC and CFC was held in the hall, which was won 5-0 by Cohen. This was the first match in years and this gives the fistball community a spark of hope for the future.

The player of the day trophy went to Stephan Zimny from SKW 1. The national tournament will take place on Saturday, 4 November 2017 at Cohen Fistball Club.