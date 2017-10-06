Namibia: Ambulance Needed At Rietoog

THE lack of an ambulance remains a key challenge at Rietoog Clinic in the Hardap region.

During a visit to the settlement on Wednesday, enrolled nurse Corrita Claassen told Nampa there was no ambulance to transport critically ill patients and those who required emergency surgery to Rehoboth.

"We have to wait for the ambulance to come from Rehoboth. In the past some people have died while waiting for the ambulance," Claassen said.

Rehoboth is located about 140km north-east of the settlement.

Claassen said numerous requests had been sent to regional heads for an ambulance at Rietoog, or at least at Klein-Aub, which is about 50km north-east of Rietoog.

Questioned about the availability of medicines at the clinic, Claassen said they have all the important medicines, and order more every two weeks.

Anthea Fredericks, a resident of the settlement, told Nampa the clinic was even open over weekends and sometimes waived the N$4 consultation fee.

"Nurse Claassen is very helpful. Sometimes we will go on a Sunday or Saturday evening when our kids are sick, and she will without hesitation help us. The only problem we have is the time the ambulance takes to come to Rietoog," Fredericks said.

Fredericks said she had two miscarriages in two years as a result of the clinic's transport issues.

"I have lost two babies, one when I was seven months pregnant and the other at six months. If we had an ambulance here, they could have been saved. I am calling on government to please assist us with an ambulance at Rietoog. People are dying while waiting for the ambulance," she remarked. Claassen could, however, not confirm Fredericks' miscarriages, saying she only started working at the clinic in February this year and since then no one has died while waiting for an ambulance.

Health permanent secretary Andreas Mwoombala said by email yesterday that the ministry will allocate ambulances to all health facilities, including clinics, and has already started doing so.

"However, this will take time to be addressed first before allocation of these ambulances, like provisions to be made for clinics to have drivers," Mwoombola said.

He also said that some places were only accessible by 4x4 vehicle and the ministry was busy converting 4x4s into ambulances.

Mwoombola added that the ministry operates 35 hospitals, 46 health centres and about 278 clinics countrywide.

The Hardap region has two state hospitals, three health centres and 13 clinics.