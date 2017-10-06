Angola: Monument to Unknown Soldier Deemed Fine

Luanda — Contrary to the comments being circulated lately in the social media about the existence of cracks on the structure of the monument honouring the Unknown Soldier, this new tourism attraction infrastructure built in downtown Luanda City is in good condition, running no risk of breaking up as it has been alleged.

ANGOP has learnt that such information is groundless and everyone can go to the spot and confirm that the infrastructure is of quality.

The infrastructure was inaugurated on 23 September, this year, by the former President of the Republic, José Eduardo dos Santos.

The monument honours all the Angolan citizens who, with heroism and selfless commitment, sacrificed themselves to death in the battleground for the Angolan Nation and whose bodies have not been found.