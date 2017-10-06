Angola: Media Minister Wants Greater Role of Angop

Luanda — The Media minister, João Melo, said on Thursday that he intends to work to give greater prominence and visibility to the country's only News Agency (ANGOP) within the information system.

The official made this pronouncement at the end of a visit he paid to ANGOP, noting that this news agency has a lot of problems due to the financial difficulty that is hitting the country.

He also stressed the need to find innovative and realistic solutions to overcome this situation.

This is the first visit that the official pays to this media company, after his nomination to the post on 28 September 2017 by the Angolan President, João Lourenço.

João Melo, who is a journalist, has already served as director general of ANGOP between 1978 and 1982.