Egyptian Ambassador Mushira Khattab has said she is ready to take over the responsibility of the UNESCO director general.

"I am ready to assume the responsibility of UNESCO director general. I am ready to assume the burden of director general of UNESCO," she wrote on a Facebook page to support her for the post.

On Thursday, Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry arrived in Paris to hold a number of meetings as part of efforts to back Khattab for UNESCO.