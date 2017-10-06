Egypt: Cairo, Baghdad Probe Egypt's Participation in Reconstructing Iraqi Cities

Minister of Housing Mostafa Madboli discussed with his Iraqi counterpart Ann Nafia Awsi means of promoting prospects of bilateral cooperation in the fields of housing, utilities and urban development.

Madboli reviewed the efforts exerted by the Egyptian government to provide residential units for low-income citizens, the Ministry of Housing said in a statement on Friday 06/10/2017.

In this regard, he noted that Egypt has witnessed a breakthrough in social housing over the past three years.

Cairo has been implementing the Middle East's largest housing project, with about 600,000 residential units being constructed in different phases, he said.

He also asserted that Egypt is ready to participate in reconstructing Iraqi cities either via the housing ministry or through Egyptian construction companies and consulting offices.

Meanwhile, the Iraqi minister lauded the Egyptian experience in providing residential units for the low-income and underscored the necessity of transferring it to Iraq so as to benefit from it in reconstructing the cities destroyed by Daesh terrorist group.

Confronting Daesh has drained too much of the Iraqi state budget and has caused large devastation in a lot of cities, she said, noting that reconstruction of these cities is one of the key challenges currently facing Baghdad.