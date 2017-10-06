Egypt: FM, African Group Coordinate Support for Khattab's Nomination for Unesco Post

Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry met on Friday 06/10/2017 with the permanent delegates who are members of the African Group at the UNESCO Executive Board upon an initiative from Chairperson of the African Union Commission Moussa Faki Mahamat.

The meeting was held in the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) headquarters in Paris.

Foreign Ministry Spokesman Ahmed Abu Zeid said the meeting aimed to coordinate positions within the framework of the African support for Egypt's candidate for the UNESCO Director-General post Moushira Khattab, two days before elections for the UNESCO top post kick off.

Such step comes to implement the decision of African leaders to support Egypt's candidate Moushira Khattab for UNESCO's top post.

During the meeting, Shoukry voiced appreciation for the African support for the Egyptian candidate, asserting the importance of mass African moves to support Khattab especially in such a critical time in which the competition has been intensified.

Shoukry lauded the role played by the African representatives to promote the Egyptian nomination.

The meeting also tackled African moves in the coming period, asserting that such moves will represent crucial factors contributing to the success of Khattab as the African group is considered the largest within the organization, Abu Zeid further said.

The meeting was followed by a reception ceremony organized by the Egyptian embassy in Paris for UNESCO permanent delegations. Such ceremony comes in line with efforts exerted to promote Egypt's and Africa's nominee for UNESCO chief post.