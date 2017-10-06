Egypt: Kuwaiti Emir Greets Sisi Over October Six Victory Anniversary

Emir of Kuwait Shiekh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Sabah sent a cable to Egypt's President Abdel Fattah El Sisi greeting him over the 44th anniversary of October 6 victory.

The Emir praised Egypt's martyrs who sacrificed their lives to free Egyptian lands in the war that witnessed the Kuwaiti and Egyptian blood mixed together, exemplifying the deeply rooted bonds between the two nations.

Also, Kuwait's Crown Prince Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and Prime Minister Sheikh Jaber Mubarak Al-Hamad Al-Sabah both sent similar cables.