Liberia: Snowe Threatens Stall Development in Bomi County If Boakai Loses

Bomi County — The man whom many citizens of Bomi refer to as the political "talk and do" Godfather (Edwin Melvin Snowe Jr.) appears to be gradually falling out too early with the people of Sinje District Bomi County due to recent comments he made at the campaign rally of the ruling Unity Party in Tubmanburg Bomi County.

A well-attended political rally which began with a parade throughout Tubmanburg City and climaxed at the CH Dewein High School Football Field saw the Bomi Representative hopeful of district one calling on citizens of the district and County at large to vote Joseph Boakai as Liberia's next President.

In a harsher tune Snowe is quoted as saying "If you want me to be your Representative but you don't want to vote my uncle Joseph Boakai then keep your vote".

He further threatened to fail the people of District one Bomi County if they refused to listen to him.

Snowe who did not mention which Presidential candidate he was referring to added that he can't be a Lawmaker of Bomi County and work with in his words, "I want work President", he added.

He said the time for Bomi is now and the people of district one Bomi County including other residents of the entire County should take advantage of this opportunity and vote Joseph Boakai as their President and J. Emmanuel Nuquay as their Vice President because according to him the two individuals have links and are deeply connected to the County.

The current District #6 Representative of Montserrado County statement is generating mixed views amongst the people in Bomi County with some condemning his call to force them to vote for someone they noted has not impacted their lives.

John Sando for example said Bomi is not Liberia alone, "so even if we vote Ambassador Boakai and only Bomi is developed what becomes of the rest of the Country?"

As for Bendu Varney she termed his statement as politically restricting and intended to prove more loyalty to VP Boakai at their detriment but she added that they will not this time around be moved by said statement.

She continues by saying, "he is not yet our Representative and he is making such statement, what if he becomes our Lawmaker what will happen?

I think we need to open our eyes now that we have not voted yet, she indicated.

On the other hand, some citizens defended that Mr. Snowe spoke in context and meant well for the County.

Snowe since his entry into the body politics of Bomi has been hailed by the people for creating jobs, empowering women and providing scholarships for students including making good his promises as he is popularly known as: Talk and do Politician, but with his recent statement, the people are now beginning to read between the lines about whether he is a wolf in sheep clothing politician, or if he really means well and will deliver his promises to them.

The former House Speaker according to reports has been in the center of several controversies ranging from his exit as Speaker of the House of Representatives in which he then accused President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf of supporting other lawmakers financially to kick him out of the position, the late Willie Knuckles pornographic episode, the nicked saga at the bachelor night of journalist Patrick Honnah and many others.

Snowe of late admitted to his people in district six Montserrado County that he has failed them and subsequently invested hugely in Bomi County, evident by a palm farm which has thus far created jobs for the people, including the establishment of a radio station, Pumas Fm and a Television station soon in the making and many more.

The controversial Lawmaker is on record for leading a campaign to unseat former House Speaker J. Alex Tyler also of Bomi County and brags that his mission then was a successful one.

He recently won a domicile case at the Supreme Court which now permits him to be a sitting Lawmaker of Montserrado County and still contest in Bomi County district one, though the ruling by the Court was greeted with mixed reactions.

Snowe is an executive of the ruling Unity Party and a key member of the UP campaign team as some political pundits are saying his statement is not a surprise but a disservice to the people of Bomi County, adding in the Liberian man saying: he just started showing small of his colors meaning small of his political bad ways.