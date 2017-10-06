5 October 2017

Morocco: Fight Against Terrorism - Dutch Security & Justice Minister Underscores Importance of Exchanging Experiences With Morocco

Rabat — Dutch security and justice minister, Stef Blok, stressed on Thursday in Rabat the extreme importance of continuing to exchange experiences and knowledge between Morocco and the Netherlands in the fight against terrorism, both bilaterally and internationally, through the Global Counter-Terrorism Forum (GCTF).

Speaking at a workshop on the means to fight extremism, the Dutch official noted that Morocco and the Netherlands are facing common challenges, including radicalization and security issues.

He underlined the importance for the two countries to combine their efforts in the fight against terrorism and radicalization, noting that this fight also requires social, religious and educational actions.

In his turn, Mohammed Benhamou, President of the Moroccan Centre for Strategic Studies (French acronym CMES) highlighted Morocco's multidimensional approach in the fight against radicalisation and extremism, which integrates security, human development and religious aspects.

Benhamou also underlined the need for international cooperation in order to fight radicalization and terrorist groups.

For the Secretary-General of the Mohammadia League of Scholars, Ahmed Abbadi, Morocco is committed to an open and moderate Islam through the training of imams and scholars, as an alternative to the heavy-handed approach of the extremists.

