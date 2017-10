Madrid — The shipping company Africa Morocco Link (AML) will soon open a new direct sea route between the ports of Nador and Almeria (southern Spain), Almeria Port Authority said on Thursday.

The new sea route, which will be opened in mid-October, will be operated on a daily basis through the vessel "Diagoras", the source added in a statement published on its website.

Diagoras has a capacity of 1,135 passengers and 131 cabins.