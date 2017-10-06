6 October 2017

United States Embassy (Monrovia)

Liberia: U.S. Embassy's Statement for the 2017 Liberian Elections

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: FrontPage Africa
Ambassador Christine Elder
document

On October 10, Liberians will vote for a new President and for Members of the House of Representatives. The ballot begins a historic process toward the first peaceful transfer of power in Liberia from one democratically elected head of state to another since 1944. The United States applauds Liberia's successes in holding electoral contests in 2005, 2011, and 2014, and trusts that Liberians will continue to build on that tradition by participating responsibly at campaign events, at polling places, and while awaiting results. As a longstanding friend and partner, the United States encourages all Liberians to vote and participate in the democratic process—before, on, and after election day—to shape Liberia's future.

The United States government has provided technical and financial assistance to support numerous institutions and programs to strengthen key pillars of these elections which are an important milestone in Liberia's democratic development. Election observers from Liberia, ECOWAS, the AU, the EU, the United States, other nations, international bodies, and non-governmental organizations such as the National Democratic Institute and the Carter Center will be present. Together, they will monitor voting in each county and contribute information that will factor into assessments of whether the elections meet international standards.

Before and after the October 10 elections, we appeal to all Liberians to remain peaceful and respect the democratic process. While this is a time to engage in vigorous debate, exchanges should be civil, and take place in an atmosphere of tolerance and respect. Freedom of expression is a fundamental human right. Along with an independent media, free speech is a mainstay of any democracy. People must be able to discuss issues freely, express their opinions, and challenge those of others. Anyone who would infringe on those freedoms should be held to account. Similarly, anyone who asserts those rights through threats, vandalism, or at the risk of public safety should also be held to account.

We applaud the political parties that have committed to peaceful campaigns in the Farmington River Declaration and other venues. The U.S. Embassy urges all parties and candidates to reiterate to their constituents that any violence or unlawful attempts to disrupt the democratic process are unacceptable.

Following the successful conclusion of these elections, the United States government will continue to work with the elected government of Liberia, as we have since Liberia declared its independence. We have faith in the people of Liberia to continue building their country, their democracy, and their future.

Liberians – this is your moment. Let integrity and respect for one another, the rule of law, and your country guide citizens, candidates, and leaders of your core institutions.

Liberia

Head Of Ecowas Election Observatory Mission Charges Liberians On Successful Poll

The Head, ECOWAS 71-member Election Observation Mission to Liberia Mr. John Dramani Mahama has charged Liberians to… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 United States Embassy. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.