Sudan: Trump Administration Lifts Sudan Sanctions

press release

Enough Project calls for new policy track tied to smart, modernized network sanctions

Today, the United States lifted longstanding comprehensive sanctions on Sudan.

Experts from the Enough Project are available for comment and analysis.

John Prendergast, Founding Director at the Enough Project, said: “Now that sanctions have been lifted, the Trump administration should create a completely new policy framework which aims to address the core issues that led the regime to be sanctioned in the first place. The focus should be on promoting fundamental human rights and religious freedoms, countering grand corruption, and achieving peace in Sudan’s various war-torn regions. But these serious policy objectives need serious leverage, and thus this new policy framework should be tied to a new set of smart, modernized network sanctions — including asset freezes targeting a network of individuals and entities, rather than a single person — that spare the Sudanese public and target those in power responsible for mass atrocities, the demolition of churches, obstruction of humanitarian aid, jailing and torturing journalists, and undermining of peace efforts.”

Dr. Suliman Baldo, Senior Advisor at the Enough Project, said, “With the comprehensive U.S. sanctions permanently lifted, the regime of President Omar al-Bashir will have no room to continue to shift blame to the U.S. sanctions for the devastating effects on the Sudanese people of its own grand corruption and gross mismanagement of the economy. The regime will need to own the outcomes of its own greed and brutality.”

Omer Ismail, Senior Advisor at the Enough Project, said: “Now that the U.S. has lifted the sanctions on Sudan, it is incumbent upon the Trump Administration to see to it that Sudan does not return to its policies that prompted the sanctions in the first place. Sudan should be pressured to continue to improve its human rights record, respect religious freedom, and chart a way for a peace process that is credible and just.”

Read Enough Project’s recent reports on Sudan:

The Missing Track: The case for a new policy framework between the United States and Sudan (June 2017)

Sudan’s Deep State: How Insiders Violently Privatized Sudan’s Wealth, and How to Respond (April 2017)

Border Control from Hell: How the EU’s migration partnership legitimizes Sudan’s “militia state” (April 2017)

About THE ENOUGH PROJECT – an anti-atrocity policy group

The Enough Project supports peace and an end to mass atrocities in Africa’s deadliest conflict zones. Together with its investigative initiative The Sentry, Enough counters armed groups, violent kleptocratic regimes, and their commercial partners that are sustained and enriched by corruption, criminal activity, and the trafficking of natural resources. By helping to create consequences for the major perpetrators and facilitators of atrocities and corruption, Enough seeks to build leverage in support of peace and good governance. Enough conducts research in conflict zones, engages governments and the private sector on potential policy solutions, and mobilizes public campaigns focused on peace, human rights, and breaking the links between war and illicit profit. Learn more – and join us – at www.EnoughProject.org.