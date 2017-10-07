7 October 2017

The Namibian (Windhoek)

Namibia: Whistleblower and Witness Protections Become Law

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Premium Times
(File photo).

The Whistleblower Protection Act and Witness Protection Act were signed into law yesterday by President Hage Geingob.

The two laws will become important weapons in Namibia's anti-corruption arsenal and their promulgation forms part of the country's obligations under various international instruments, most notably the United Nations Convention against Corruption (UNCAC), which calls for signatories to put such frameworks in place.

"As we established the principle of transparency, by signing this, I declare these acts as law in Namibia," Geingob said at the signing.

The Namibian Time Act was also signed into law by the President, bringing to an end the annual time change from summer to winter time, with Namibia reverting back to summer time only

Namibia

Geingob Confirms His Choice for Top Ruling Party Positions

President Hage Geingob has confirmed that he picked deputy prime minister Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah as his choice for… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.