Namibia: Whistleblower and Witness Protections Become Law

The Whistleblower Protection Act and Witness Protection Act were signed into law yesterday by President Hage Geingob.

The two laws will become important weapons in Namibia's anti-corruption arsenal and their promulgation forms part of the country's obligations under various international instruments, most notably the United Nations Convention against Corruption (UNCAC), which calls for signatories to put such frameworks in place.

"As we established the principle of transparency, by signing this, I declare these acts as law in Namibia," Geingob said at the signing.

The Namibian Time Act was also signed into law by the President, bringing to an end the annual time change from summer to winter time, with Namibia reverting back to summer time only