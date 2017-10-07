President Hage Geingob has confirmed that he picked deputy prime minister Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah as his choice for Swapo's vice president.

Geingob made the announcement at a Swapo Politburo meeting held in Windhoek yesterday.

He used the meeting to also launch the inner-party campaign.

Aside from Nandi-Ndaitwah, Geingob also announced that his list includes urban and rural development minister Sophia Shaningwa for secretary general and former deputy prime minister Marco Hausiku for deputy secretary general.

"This is my preferred list and by announcing it, I have exercised my right to choose," he said.

He said he consulted senior party leaders including the Presidential Advisory Council that includes former Presidents Sam Nujoma and Hifikepunye Pohamba.

Geingob reminded fellow leaders "to play the ball and not the man".

"Let us tackle the issues and not the personalities," he said.