7 October 2017

The Namibian (Windhoek)

Namibia: Geingob Confirms His Choice for Top Swapo Positions

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Hage Geingob/Facebook
President Hage Geingob (file photo).

President Hage Geingob has confirmed that he picked deputy prime minister Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah as his choice for Swapo's vice president.

Ndaitwah as his choice for Swapo's vice president.

Geingob made the announcement at a Swapo Politburo meeting held in Windhoek yesterday.

He used the meeting to also launch the inner-party campaign.

Aside from Nandi-Ndaitwah, Geingob also announced that his list includes urban and rural development minister Sophia Shaningwa for secretary general and former deputy prime minister Marco Hausiku for deputy secretary general.

"This is my preferred list and by announcing it, I have exercised my right to choose," he said.

He said he consulted senior party leaders including the Presidential Advisory Council that includes former Presidents Sam Nujoma and Hifikepunye Pohamba.

Geingob reminded fellow leaders "to play the ball and not the man".

"Let us tackle the issues and not the personalities," he said.

Namibia

Whistleblower and Witness Protections Become Law

The Whistleblower Protection Act and Witness Protection Act were signed into law yesterday by President Hage Geingob. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.