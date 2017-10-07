South Africa: DA Deeply Saddened By Passing of Tarnia Baker

Photo: Tania Baker/Facebook

DA MP Tarnia Baker (seen here with Western Cape premier Helen Zille and party leader Mmusi Maimaine) died on Friday in an accident.

press release

It is with deep sadness and a broken heart that I can confirm that our colleague, Tarnia Baker MP, was tragically killed in an accident in KwaZulu-Natal this afternoon.

Tarnia was in KwaZulu-Natal attending to her oversight responsibilities as a Member of the Portfolio Committee on Water and Sanitation in Ugu district municipality.

Tarnia was a committed MP, a wonderful and warm person, and a devoted mother and wife. I have been in contact with Tarnia's husband and have conveyed the deep condolences of the entire DA family on their sad loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with them at this time.

We will continue the hard work that Tarnia lived so passionately for, but her presence and contribution will be sorely missed. In the coming weeks, the DA will honour her memory in Parliament in the appropriate way.

May her soul rest in eternal peace.

Mmusi Maimane

Leader of the Democratic Alliance