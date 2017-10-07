7 October 2017

New Zimbabwe (London)

Zimbabwe: Poll Watchdog Demands Clear Election Roadmap From ZEC

Photo: IRIN
(File photo).

The Zimbabwe Election Support Network (ZESN) has raised concern over delays by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) in accrediting observers for the Biometric Voter Registration (BVR) exercise which begins next Tuesday.

In a statement, ZESN said recent changes to the voter registration roll-out plan and dates for the accreditation of observers for the registration exercise was detrimental to its smooth running.

The group added that there was need for ZEC to present a clear roadmap and avail crucial information to stakeholders well ahead of time.

ZEC announced the change of dates for roll-out of the second phase of the BVR registration exercise from the 25th of September to the 9th of October, just three days before its proposed starting date.

"ZESN notes that, in the continued absence of a clear and comprehensive electoral roadmap, it is difficult for stakeholders to adequately prepare to interface with processes such as observer accreditation, voter education and the voter registration process," ZESN chairperson, Andrew Makoni said in a statement released Friday.

The absence of a roadmap presented logistical and administrative challenges for civic groups and other stakeholders who wanted to deploy observers to their respective wards on time for the commencement of the registration blitz which was now scheduled to start in earnest on October 10, 2017.

"Most of the observer trainings were scheduled to take place this weekend with the view of having observers accredited during the weekend to allow them ample time to travel back to their wards which are in most cases under this first phase the farthest distances in their respective provinces," said Makoni.

He urged ZEC to consider alternative means of accrediting observers this weekend, arguing they needed to be at the centres on the day registration commenced.

"Observers play a fundamental role in electoral processes; hence their presence at the respective registration centres from the onset is required to ensure comprehensive and independent observation of the biometric voter registration process.

"Furthermore, ZESN reiterates its calls for the expeditious finalization of the election operational calendar and for key electoral information to be shared timeously with stakeholders."

Zimbabwe is carrying out biometric voter registration, done through fingerprint registration and facial recognition technology, for the first time.

ZEC will roll-out the first phase of the registration blitz from October 10 at 2,508 registration centres established.

The 72-day programme will be done in four segments, with the first phase running from October 10 to October 26.

The second phase will be done from October 29 to November 13, the third from November 16 to December 1 and the last phase from December 4 to January 19, 2018.

