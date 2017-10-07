Justice Ibrahim Buba of the Federal High Court in Lagos will on October 16 deliver ruling on a no case submission filed by a former director general of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, Patrick Akpobolokemi, asking the court to discharge him of a N2.6 billion fraud allegation.

Justice Buba fixed the date after entertaining a argument on the application from Akpobolokemi's lawyer, Dr. Joseph Nwobike (SAN) and That of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Rotimi Oyedepo.

The anti-graft agency had on December 4, 2015 arraigned Akpobolokemi alongside five others for allegedly diverting N2.6bn from the coffers of NIMASA between December 2013, and May 2015.

According to the commission, the money was approved by ex-President Goodluck Jonathan for the implementation of a security project, tagged, "International Ship and Ports Security Code in Nigeria Ports."

Other arraigned alongside Akpobolokemi are Ezekiel Agaba, Ekene Nwakuche, Governor Juan, Blockz and Stonz Limited and Al-Kenzo Logistic Limited.

They all pleaded not guilty to the 22 charges pressed against them following with the prosecution opened its case during which it called a total of 12 witnesses and tendered 77 exhibits in a bid to prove the allegations.

However after the prosecution closed its case, the former NIMASA boss and his co-accused rather than open their defence, they filed no-case submissions, arguing that the prosecution failed to establish a prima facie case against them to warrant their entering any defence.