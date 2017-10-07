Public Service Minister Prisca Mupfumira could be well on a collision course with her party Zanu PF after telling legislators Wednesday that government was considering adopting the biometric system in attempts to weed out ghost workers from the government payroll.

She was responding to a question by Gweru Urban legislator Sessel Zwizwai.

Government has rolled out a biometric system to capture the identity details of pensioners who are drawing their monthly pay-outs through the National Social Security Authority (NSSA).

The system captures the former employees' unique physical attributes such as fingerprints, DNA, iris and retina pattern, among others.

This comes amid fears government could be losing huge sums while paying 'dead' and ghost workers.

Asked if the system would also be extended to government's bloated workforce, Mupfumira's response was in the affirmative.

"This programme that we have started on pensioners will extent to all NSSA contributors as they are expected to be registered biometrically," she said.

"We are looking forward that this programme which we have started with NSSA pensioners, will be extended to our government workers.

"... So, we are looking forward that we have a data base for all civil servant and all those who are under Social Welfare including pensioners."

But while her response could make sense to those keen to see a cash-strapped government reduce its huge wage bill, the same may not be politically expedient for Zanu PF which controls Treasury.

President Robert Mugabe's party is under fire for stashing party functionaries, among them so-called youth officers, in the government payroll at the tax payer's expense.

Opponents accuse the ruling party of propping up its patronage system through abusing the national purse.

A comprehensive payroll and skills audit done by Ernst & Young (India) on behalf of the Public Service ministry in 2011 unearthed more than 75,000 ghost workers, mostly unqualified Zanu PF militias and supporters.

The ghost workers included 6,861 employed in one day in a single ministry.

The Zanu PF-led government is seen as too reluctant to act on the apparent fraud for fear of losing a key support base.

However, this has backfired immensely after Finance Minister Patrick Chinamasa has persistently wailed over that up to 90 percent of the national purse is being gobbled by government wages.