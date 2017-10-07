7 October 2017

Nigeria: Army Hands Over 760 Cleared Boko Haram Suspects to Borno Govt

By Francis Okoye

The Nigerian Army Yesterday released 760 arrested Boko Haram suspects to the Borno State government for rehabilitation and reintegration.

The suspects who were arrested during the on-going crackdown in the North East by troops of Operation Lafiya Dole were cleared after interrogations by the Joint Intelligence Centre (JIC) of the Theatre Command.

Handing over the suspects at the Borno State Rehabilitation Centre, Bulumkutu, the coordinator of the JIC, Brig Gen Abdulrahman Kuliya, said the group of cleared suspects included 147 men and 219 women among others.

He noted further that since the commencement of Operation Lafiya Dole, the crackdown on Boko Haram terrorists and their operational network has yielded positive outcome, culminating in marked reduction of the terrorists group's activities in the North East.

He called on all members of the public not to relent in furnishing security agencies with useful information and report any suspicious persons or activities.

Receiving the suspects on behalf of the Borno State government, the director of Borno State Rehabilitation Centre Maiduguri, Mrs Ladi Clark, assured that all requisite steps would be taken to expedite the rehabilitation and reintegration of the suspects into the larger society.

The handing over was witnessed by members of international bodies, including the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC).

