At least 17 boys of school going-age in Goromonzi were recently forced to seek urgent medical attention after an unknown organisation circumcised and abandoned them.

A report by the Mashonaland East National AIDS Council shows that the boys had to be rushed to health centres in the district after their penises were infected following the botched-up operations.

"A total of 17 adverse events were recorded and were all recorded in Goromonzi district where an unnamed organisation circumcised and abandoned children soon after the procedure," the NAC report reveals.

Investigations are said to be underway to identify the people and the organisation that carried out the illegal operations.

Meanwhile, the NAC said although 8,000 males in nine districts in Mashonaland East were circumcised in the first half of this year, only three of the males were from Uzumba-Maramba-Pfungwe (UMP) district.

"There are still visible challenges in UMP. This can be attributed to the issue of personal attitudes as well as limited resources for mobilisation," the NAC report noted.

"School-based mobilisation can be very useful considering that most of the beneficiaries are still in school."

According to NAC, only 20% of males in the province from the targeted 60%, had been circumcised.

"The suspension of the use of the pre-pex device has demotivated some males who preferred it to the surgical procedure".

Murewa district recorded the highest number of males who took part in the voluntary medical male circumcision at 1 272 in the first half of 2017.