press release

Dar es Salaam — Lighting Africa, a joint World Bank-IFC program and innovation, today announced the launch of a two-year consumer education campaign to promote solar off-grid lighting and energy products in rural communities not connected to the grid.

Solar energy and lighting products are seeing increasing demand in Tanzania, a country where most rural households depend on low quality solar lanterns and other electric products for lighting. Prone to early breakage, the low quality products have caused consumers to lose money, and lowered their confidence in the validity of solar products.

The campaign, titled 'Ngaa na Sola - Ndo Mpango Mzima," (shine with solar, it is the complete deal), aims to raise consumer awareness about the benefits of modern, quality off-grid lighting, helping communities make informed purchasing decisions. It will feature a range of warrantied products that meet Lighting Global Quality Standards. The campaign will also communicate innovative business models in solar energy such as Pay-As-You-Go (PAYGO) service, a mobile-money platform that lets consumers pay for the products in small installments, making the product affordable to various income groups.

"This campaign announced by IFC today has come at an opportune time in the quest of accelerating the uptake of the highest quality off grid solar lighting products and services at the least possible cost. This campaign will help to demonstrate that renewable energy especially solar is both affordable and good for the economy. We are also happy to note that this campaign will advocate product quality something which will be useful in restoring consumers' confidence," said Prof. James E. Mdoe, Ag: Permanent Secretary for Ministry of Energy and Minerals while officiating the launch.

Lighting Africa's Tanzania campaign will reach consumers through a range of marketing and public awareness activities including mass media, road shows and door-to-door campaigns, tailored to the needs of low income households across the country.

Lighting Africa is implemented in ten sub-Saharan African countries. To date, the program has enabled approximately 20.5 million people to meet their basic electricity needs (lighting and mobile phone charging) with over 13 million solar products sold. Lighting Africa/Tanzania was rolled out in September 2016 to mobilize the private sector to develop a commercial market for high-quality solar products in Tanzania, and to enable access to cleaner and modern off-grid lighting and energy solutions in the country.

About the World Bank Group

The World Bank Group plays a key role in the global effort to end extreme poverty and boost shared prosperity. It comprises five closely associated institutions: the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD) and the International Development Association (IDA), which together form the World Bank; the International Finance Corporation (IFC); the Multilateral Investment Guarantee Agency (MIGA); and the International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID). Working together in more than 100 countries, these institutions provide financing, advice, and other solutions that enable countries to address the most urgent challenges of development. For more information, please visit www.worldbank.org, www.miga.org, and www.ifc.org.

About Lighting Africa

Lighting Africa is a joint World Bank-IFC program that addresses the lighting needs of rural, urban, and suburban consumers without electricity access and are predominantly low-income households and businesses. The program is implemented in 10 sub-Saharan African countries, including Ethiopia, Kenya, and Nigeria, and has enabled approximately 20.5 million people to meet their basic electricity needs (lighting and mobile phone charging) with more than 13 million solar products sold. Lighting Africa focuses on raising the quality standards of energy products through policy, working with suppliers to rid the market of substandard products, opening up markets for wholesale and retail distributors, and creating market linkages for micro-entrepreneurs and small enterprises.

SOURCE International Finance Corporation (IFC)