7 October 2017

Leadership (Abuja)

Nigeria: Greed, Selfishness Have Tarnished PDP - George

By George Okojie

The former deputy national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Olabode Ibiyinka George on Friday lamented the party loss of power to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), saying the party lost power because it lost faith in the goals and standards erected by its founding fathers.

George who said this when he formally flagged-off campaign for the chairmanship position of the opposition party in Lagos said there is urgent need to restore discipline in the party to recoup its loses, saying the arduous tasks of repositioning the party cannot be handled by inexperienced leader.

If elected as the national chairman in the coming National Convention of PDP, George said he would deploy experience and wisdom to rescue and position the party to regain power in 2019.

He said he would work tirelessly to revive the dream and principles of the PDP founding fathers anchored on justice, fairness and equity as enshrined in the constitution of the party.

George said as the PDP national chairman, he would bring back the dignity of PDP by working diligently to unite members while mending fences and healing old wounds for all to attain the collective aspiration of the once ruling party.

The Atona Oodua said having actively served at the topmost echelon of PDP for 10 years, working with the most experience members, his loyalty to the party has never been in doubt a reason members should repose confidence in him to serve well as their national chairman.

He said, "I have learned the ropes and I have been guided by the collective wisdom of our leaders across our great nation. I fully understand the precepts, the mechanisms and the constitution of our party.

