A man allegedly attacked his girlfriend with an axe at Farm Dabis in Omaheke region Thursday, killing her with a chop to the head.

It is alleged that the suspect accused his girlfriend of having a relationship with another man before attacking her with the axe.

The victim died at the scene and the suspect fled, but was arrested later yesterday.

The victim was identified as Martha Afrikaner (22). Her next of kin has been informed, while police investigations continues.